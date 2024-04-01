Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:20 Photo ID: 8322259 VIRIN: 240403-N-VJ326-1040 Resolution: 4634x3089 Size: 864.94 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Shipshape and Seaworthy with USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.