Attendees speak with USACE Chicago leadership about upcoming projects for the district and ways they can help fulfill a critical role to meet goals.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8321933
|VIRIN:
|240404-O-VJ355-8750
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals [Image 3 of 3], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT