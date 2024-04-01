U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals

Nearly 60 attendees convened with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District, on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the open house event held at the district headquarters downtown. District leaders engaged with representatives from both small and large businesses to discuss forthcoming projects spanning small business opportunities, contracting initiatives, operations, planning, project management, regulatory matters, and engineering and construction endeavors.



Brenda Wynne-George, Chief of Small Business for the Chicago District, extended a warm welcome to the assembled group. "Last year, the Chicago District allocated more than 50 percent of our contracts to small businesses, a pivotal contribution in enabling us to fulfill our mission, and I wish to express my gratitude for that," Wynne-George remarked.



Colonel Kenneth Rockwell, Chicago District Commander, provided an overview of the district’s mission and upcoming opportunities. "Our area of responsibility encompasses several waterway resources and water development projects across the Chicago metropolitan area, the Upper Illinois Watershed, the Lake Michigan Watershed in Wisconsin, and the Upper Wabash Watershed in Indiana, covering an expanse of approximately 31,500 square miles," explained Rockwell.



"Within this jurisdiction, we manage various business lines, including flood and coastal storm risk management, aquatic ecosystem restoration, navigation, emergency management, regulatory oversight, and interagency coordination," Rockwell elaborated. An estimated additional $70 million is anticipated to be incorporated into the FY25 budget.



"We have historically significant workloads both within USACE overall and specifically within the Chicago District," Rockwell emphasized. "Last year, our program outsourced contracts totaling $120 million, encompassing approximately 210 distinct contract actions. This year, our program has expanded to over $340 million, representing substantial growth in our operational objectives. The scale of our tasks necessitates collaboration, as we acknowledge that these endeavors cannot be undertaken single-handedly," Rockwell emphasized.



For further information on how your business can contribute to USACE's efforts in completing projects of local and national significance, please contact brenda.l.wynne-george@usace.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 Story ID: 467838 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals, by Emily Helton