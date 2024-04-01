Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    USACE Chicago District interns help in process business leaders during the industry open house held at the district headquarters.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8321932
    VIRIN: 240404-O-VJ355-2983
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District Hosts Annual Open House Event for Industry Professionals [Image 3 of 3], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chicago
    USACE
    contracting
    open house
    small business

