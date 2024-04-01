148th Aerospace Propulsion Specialists

An Aerospace Propulsion Specialist, also known as jet engine mechanic, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, builds a combustion diffuser nozzle during an engine overhaul on a General Electric F110-129 on March 13, 2024. Aerospace Propulsion Specialists are responsible for ensuring jet engines are in first-rate operational condition. They test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engine.

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 Location: DULUTH, MN, US