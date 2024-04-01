148th Aerospace Propulsion Specialists

An Aerospace Propulsion Specialist, also known as jet engine mechanic, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, builds a combustion diffuser nozzle during an engine overhaul on a General Electric F110-129 on March 13, 2024. Aerospace Propulsion Specialists are responsible for ensuring jet engines are in first-rate operational condition. They test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engine.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8321139
|VIRIN:
|240313-Z-BQ052-1108
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
