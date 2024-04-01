Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Aerospace Propulsion Specialists [Image 2 of 5]

    148th Aerospace Propulsion Specialists

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    An Aerospace Propulsion Specialist, also known as jet engine mechanic, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, packs engine support equipment on March 13, 2024. Aerospace Propulsion Specialists are responsible for ensuring jet engines are in first-rate operational condition. They test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engine.

