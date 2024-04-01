An Aerospace Propulsion Specialist, also known as jet engine mechanic, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, packs engine support equipment on March 13, 2024. Aerospace Propulsion Specialists are responsible for ensuring jet engines are in first-rate operational condition. They test, maintain, and repair all parts of the engine.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 12:07 Photo ID: 8321133 VIRIN: 240313-Z-BQ052-1083 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.44 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 148th Aerospace Propulsion Specialists [Image 5 of 5], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.