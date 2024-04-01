Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s top 2 uniformed leaders in budget, fiscal management visit APS-2 worksite [Image 2 of 3]

    Army’s top 2 uniformed leaders in budget, fiscal management visit APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Herbert Gately, the director of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, briefs Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, the military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, at one of the site’s maintenance facilities, April 2. Chamberlain and Sgt. Maj. Terry Anderson, the Army Financial Management and Comptroller sergeant major, conducted a site visit of Coleman to see firsthand the worksite’s capabilities and better understand the impacts funding will have on the site’s infrastructure improvement plans. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Moises Lorenzo)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:31
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE
