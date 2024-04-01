Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s top 2 uniformed leaders in budget, fiscal management visit APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 3]

    Army’s top 2 uniformed leaders in budget, fiscal management visit APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Col. Michael Liles, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, walks with Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, the military deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. Liles talked APS-2 operations at Coleman with the Army’s top uniformed leader in budget and fiscal management. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Moises Lorenzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:31
    Location: MANNHEIM, BW, DE
