Paratroopers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support), 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during routine flights in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on March 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 06:18
|Photo ID:
|8320604
|VIRIN:
|240320-A-HK139-7323
|Resolution:
|3879x5818
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Co, 3-82 FARP [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
