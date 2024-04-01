Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Co, 3-82 FARP [Image 4 of 13]

    Echo Co, 3-82 FARP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Battalion (General Support), 82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct forward arming and refueling point (FARP) operations during routine flights in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on March 20, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 06:18
    Photo ID: 8320595
    VIRIN: 240320-A-HK139-3880
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Paratroopers
    FARP
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Fuelers
    82CAB-82ABN

