    K-16 Air Base holds Easter egg hunt [Image 6 of 6]

    K-16 Air Base holds Easter egg hunt

    SEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Karina Recendez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program held an Easter Egg Hunt event Mar 30 for service members and DoD civilians in K-16 Air Base, Seongnam, South Korea. The event was for adults and children to enjoy face painting, candy, and an egg hunt while celebrating the holiday as a community to boost morale. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 20:58
    Location: SEONGNAM, KR
    This work, K-16 Air Base holds Easter egg hunt [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Karina Recendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

