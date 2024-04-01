K-16 Air Base holds Easter egg hunt

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program held an Easter Egg Hunt event Mar 30 for service members and DoD civilians in K-16 Air Base, Seongnam, South Korea. The event was for adults and children to enjoy face painting, candy, and an egg hunt while celebrating the holiday as a community to boost morale. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Karina Recendez)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8320187
|VIRIN:
|240330-A-SW272-1005
|Resolution:
|5204x3469
|Size:
|980.57 KB
|Location:
|SEONGNAM, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
