Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program held an Easter Egg Hunt event Mar 30 for service members and DoD civilians in K-16 Air Base, Seongnam, South Korea. The event was for adults and children to enjoy face painting, candy, and an egg hunt while celebrating the holiday as a community to boost morale. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Karina Recendez)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024
Location: SEONGNAM, KR
This work, K-16 Air Base holds Easter egg hunt, by PFC Karina Recendez