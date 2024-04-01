Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command

    MARCH ARB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey assumes command of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base, California, ushering in a new era of readiness and dedication to national defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)

