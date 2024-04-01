Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey Assumption of Command

    MARCH ARB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Colonel Bryan M. Bailey, alongside Major General Derin S. Durham. Colonel Bryan M. Bailey assumes command of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing at March Air Reserve Base, California. Together, they underscore the unit's commitment to readiness and national defense, emphasizing the vital role of every member as a warfighter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Wendy Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:52
    VIRIN: 240316-O-JY458-1271
    Location: MARCH ARB, CA, US
