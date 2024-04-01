Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard assists with storm recovery [Image 4 of 4]

    Kentucky Air Guard assists with storm recovery

    PROSPECT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Fourteen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron clear roadways in Prospect, Ky., April 3, 2024, after multiple tornados touched down in the region. The Airmen removed multiple fallen trees that blocked access to about 100 homes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Hall)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:05
    Location: PROSPECT, KY, US
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    tornado response

