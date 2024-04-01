Kentucky Air Guard assists with storm recovery

Photo By Dale Greer | Fourteen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | Fourteen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron clear roadways in Prospect, Ky., April 3, 2024, after multiple tornados touched down in the region. The Airmen removed multiple fallen trees that blocked access to about 100 homes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Hall) see less | View Image Page

Fourteen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron cleared roadways here this morning after tornados touched down across the region yesterday.



The Airmen arrived with four trucks and multiple chain saws around 10:45 p.m. last night, said Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Hall, senior non-commissioned officer in charge. Working carefully to avoid fallen power lines with help from Louisville Gas & Electric and the Anchorage Fire Department, they removed several trees blocking access to about 100 homes.



The debris was loaded onto trucks, and road access was restored by 2 a.m.



“Helping neighbors during a crisis is one of the best aspects of serving in the Kentucky Air Guard,” Hall said, noting that his Airmen were on site just two hours after being notified at home. “We stand ready to respond any time we’re needed to help.”



Tornadoes were confirmed in Nelson and Anderson counties yesterday, according to the National Weather Service. The service is still assessing data from other locations to determine if damage was caused by tornados or high winds.