Kentucky Air Guard assists with storm recovery

Fourteen members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron clear roadways in Prospect, Ky., April 3, 2024, after multiple tornados touched down in the region. The Airmen removed multiple fallen trees that blocked access to about 100 homes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Hall)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Location: PROSPECT, KY, US