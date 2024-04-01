Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses [Image 2 of 2]

    Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Air Force Development Advisors from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, MacDill AFB, Florida, Robins AFB, Georgia and Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, discuss the launch of three AF Foundations Courses at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 25, 2024. The courses, Junior Enlisted Foundation 300, Noncommissioned Officers Foundation 500 and Senior Noncommissioned Foundation 700, are designed to develop supervisory and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

    Georgia
    Robins AFB

