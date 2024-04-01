Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Air Force Development Advisors from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, MacDill AFB, Florida, Robins AFB, Georgia and Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, discuss the launch of three AF Foundations Courses at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 25, 2024. The courses, Junior Enlisted Foundation 300, Noncommissioned Officers Foundation 500 and Senior Noncommissioned Foundation 700, are designed to develop supervisory and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

