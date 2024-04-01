Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses [Image 1 of 2]

    Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Tech. Sgt. Clarence Wimberly, Noncommissioned Officer Academy instructor, from Tyndall Air Force Base, teaches the inaugural Junior Enlisted Foundations Course at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2024. The course is a prerequisite for Airman Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

