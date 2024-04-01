ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Tech. Sgt. Clarence Wimberly, Noncommissioned Officer Academy instructor, from Tyndall Air Force Base, teaches the inaugural Junior Enlisted Foundations Course at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2024. The course is a prerequisite for Airman Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)
Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses
