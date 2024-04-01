Robins launches new Air Force professional training courses

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Air Force Development Advisors from Eglin Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Air Force Development Advisors from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, MacDill AFB, Florida, Robins AFB, Georgia and Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, discuss the launch of three AF Foundations Courses at Robins AFB, Georgia, March 25, 2024. The courses, Junior Enlisted Foundation 300, Noncommissioned Officers Foundation 500 and Senior Noncommissioned Foundation 700, are designed to develop supervisory and leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson) see less | View Image Page

The Professional Development Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, launched the inaugural Air Force’s Foundations Courses.



Last week, March 25-29, a mobile training team from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. facilitated three foundations courses: Junior Enlisted Foundation Course 300, Noncommissioned Officers Foundation Course 500 and Senior Noncommissioned Foundation Course 700.



“These courses used to be called professional enhancement seminars for each tier,” said Master Sgt. Tammy Abbey, Robins PDC Development advisor. “The Air Force is now revamping the seminars with new curriculum and calling them foundation courses.



“The Junior Enlisted Foundations Course will be the new prerequisite for Airman Leadership School,” she continued. “This course is in the testing phase right now but will become mandatory Fall 2024. As an AFMC installation, we were chosen to be the hub because we have active duty, reserve and guard personnel stationed here.”



The JEFC is a 5-day course designed to bridge the gap between technical school and Airman Leadership School.



In this course, fundamental agencies are incorporated to enrich their knowledge, such as the Robins Resiliency and Prevention office, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office and the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office.



According to the Air University’s website, the new course will strengthen Airmen’s foundational skills and knowledge needed to conform to standards, customs and courtesies, and offers guidance to help enhance the students’ focus on becoming highly efficient in their career fields. It also facilitates the journey to developing supervisory and leadership skills, developing the competency of leading individuals and teams, and understanding the guardrails and guidelines of supervision.



“This is important because we are trying to develop them to think critically think through different types of scenarios, so they can make leadership decisions within their tier and beyond,” said Abbey.

Regarding the upcoming change, former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne S. Bass penned an open letter to Airmen, which stated in part, “This shift is about the long game and building the force of the future. We owe every Airman deliberate developmental opportunities throughout their careers to grow and become their very best. They will be the difference makers in the future fight, and we are choosing to invest in them now to ensure we remain the Air Force our nation needs.”



Other changes include foundations courses for noncommissioned officers and senior noncommissioned officers starting in October that will eventually become prerequisites to attend the service’s enlisted NCO Academy, and SNCO Academy.



“The courses are basically steppingstones as Airmen reach different tiers in their careers from staff sergeants to master sergeants,” said Abbey. “It is important to leadership to have well-rounded Airmen who are multi-skilled future leaders who can help continue the cycle of developing a stronger Air Force.”