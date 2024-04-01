Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course [Image 7 of 8]

    Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130 Commando II aircraft attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, performs an airdrop at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 14, 2024. Aircrews attending the ATAC, were performing airdrops as part of a training scenario for the course. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    ATAC 202404D

