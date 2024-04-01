Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matt Reinert, an instructor loadmaster with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, trains loadmasters with the 180th Airlift Squadron, about drop zone procedures at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 14, 2024. Since 1983 the AATTC, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

