Drop zone training at the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course

A U.S. Air Force MC-130 Commando II aircraft attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, performs an airdrop at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, March 14, 2024. Aircrews attending the ATAC, were performing airdrops as part of a training scenario for the course. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 16 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

