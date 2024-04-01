U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, following a change of command ceremony, April 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 21st TSC and Third Air Force work closely together on matters of U.S. military readiness in the region. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:07 Photo ID: 8319073 VIRIN: 240403-F-VG042-1050 Resolution: 7600x5168 Size: 15.34 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.