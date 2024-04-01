Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, following a change of command ceremony, April 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The 21st TSC and Third Air Force work closely together on matters of U.S. military readiness in the region. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8319073
    VIRIN: 240403-F-VG042-1050
    Resolution: 7600x5168
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Germany
    Ramstein Air Base
    Air Force
    Army
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Third Air Force

