Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, outgoing Third Air Force commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony, April 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, former U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa chief of staff, will assume command of the Third Air Force. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|04.03.2024
|04.03.2024 10:10
|8319054
|240403-F-VG042-1037
|7952x5328
|17.44 MB
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|1
|0
