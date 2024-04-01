Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, incoming Third Air Force commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony, April 3, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Third Air Force sustains its operations and organizational culture by adhering to their three core tenets: develop, defend and deliver. (Defense Media Activity photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8319059
    VIRIN: 240403-F-VG042-1043
    Resolution: 7088x4816
    Size: 15.19 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force hosts change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

