Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    386th Wing Change of Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya greets the new team during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. Anaya formally took over command of the unit from Gaulin. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8318940
    VIRIN: 240402-F-BI574-1208
    Resolution: 5703x3794
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th Wing Change of Command
    386th Wing Change of Command
    386th Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    CoC
    386th
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT