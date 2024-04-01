U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya greets the new team during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. Anaya formally took over command of the unit from Gaulin. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 386th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
