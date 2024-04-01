U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, outgoing 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, thanks the outgoing team for their hard work during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8318938 VIRIN: 240402-F-BI574-1092 Resolution: 4192x2789 Size: 625.6 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.