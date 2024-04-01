386th Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, outgoing 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, thanks the outgoing team for their hard work during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)
