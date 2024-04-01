386th Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, left, outgoing 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, passes the guidon to, Col. Sergio Anaya, incoming 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. Gaulin passed the guidon to Anaya as a symbol of relinquishing command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo)

