U.S. Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, left, outgoing 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, passes the guidon to, Col. Sergio Anaya, incoming 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 2, 2024. Gaulin passed the guidon to Anaya as a symbol of relinquishing command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8318939
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-BI574-1126
|Resolution:
|5659x3765
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Wing Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT