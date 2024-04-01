Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO, Japan (April 9, 2024) A firefighter from Commander, Naval region Japan Fire & Emergency Services mans a firetruck during an integrated industrial firefighting drill with the forward-deployed Sanantonio-class landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safter Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to respond to casualties in industrial environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 03:15
    Photo ID: 8318829
    VIRIN: 240403-N-FI026-1109
    Resolution: 3368x2245
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Green Bay
    Fire Drill
    8010
    Integrated Firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT