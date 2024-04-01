USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill

SASEBO, Japan (April 9, 2024) A integrated firefighting team comprised of Sailors from the forward-deployed Sanantonio-class landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and firefighters from Commander, Naval region Japan Fire & Emergency Services, during an integrated industrial firefighting drill. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safter Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to respond to casualties in industrial environments.
