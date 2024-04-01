USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Integrated Firefighting Drill

SASEBO, Japan (April 9, 2024) Ensign Jacob Meeks, center, from Canton, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed Sanantonio-class landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) serves as plotter during an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Commander, Naval region Japan Fire & Emergency Services. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safter Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to respond to casualties in industrial environments.

