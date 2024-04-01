Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo hosts CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-Bravo hosts CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Opening Ceremony

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the Guatemalan military salute during the playing of national anthems during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is a demonstration of U.S. and Central American allies to operate seamlessly together in a dynamic operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH
    CENTAMGuardian24

