Members of the Guatemalan military salute during the playing of national anthems during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is a demonstration of U.S. and Central American allies to operate seamlessly together in a dynamic operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 23:21 Photo ID: 8318653 VIRIN: 240402-F-RU464-1058 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo hosts CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.