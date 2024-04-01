Laura Dogu, U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, provides remarks during the opening ceremony of CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2, 2024. CENTAM Guardian is a demonstration of U.S. and Central American allies to operate seamlessly together in a dynamic operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
This work, JTF-Bravo host CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
