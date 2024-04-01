Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 begins in Honduras

    JTF-Bravo host CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Opening Ceremony

    Members of U.S. Southern Command, El Salvador military, Honduran military, and

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.02.2024

    Story by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras - Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 officially kicked off during a ceremony with Honduran, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and U.S. forces on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2.

    The ceremony marked the start of the first phase of the multinational exercise focused on foreign military partnerships and training. This year, Honduras hosts this phase of the exercise which is designed to develop participants’ interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing and counter-threat capabilities.

    Laura Dogu, U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, and Mr. Kevin Bostick, U.S. SOUTHCOM’s director of training and exercises, attended the ceremony to recognize the efforts of exercise participants in the coming days.

    “Regional security depends on the dedication of leaders and military personnel willing to work together in support of common goals,” Dogu said. “Interoperability among partner countries' armed forces helps to build and preserve regional stability while enabling citizens to participate in the democratic process peacefully.”

    The exercise’s 350 participants will conduct training in cyber defense, maritime operations, infantry operations, and medical emergency response procedures, increasing readiness and deterrence among all forces.

    “Upon completion of CENTAM Guardian 2024 phase one, the U.S., Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will strengthen their partnerships and interoperability and generate readiness across U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Army South, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Joint Task Force Bravo and 7th Special Forces Group,” said Lt. Col. Innis Bryant, the lead exercise planner for CENTAM Guardian 24.

    This year, U.S. SOUTHCOM aligns CENTAM Guardian 24 with Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). LSGE 24 is a U.S. European Command-coordinated exercise framework, comprised of dozens of exercises across multiple commands designed to strengthen agility and interoperability with Allies and partners.

    U.S. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

    For questions about CENTAM Guardian 24, please contact U.S. SOUTHCOM Public Affairs POC: Steven Mcloud, southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.pao-contact-us@mail.mil, (305) 437-1213.


    ###

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 11:17
    Story ID: 467651
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
