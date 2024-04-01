CPO Birthday Celebration

SAN DIEGO (April 02, 2024) -- Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. Michael Boyle speaks during a celebration of the 131st birthday of the U.S. Navy chief petty officer at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters in San Diego April 2, 2024. The Navy’s chief petty officer rank was established 131 years ago on April 1, 1893. U.S. 3rd Fleet operates as a Maritime Operations Center preparing, providing and employing combat ready naval forces throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melanie Perez)

