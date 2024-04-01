CPO Birthday Celebration

SAN DIEGO (April 02, 2024) -- Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Christian Lear, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet staff senior enlisted leader gives remarks during a celebration of the 131st birthday of the U.S. Navy chief petty officer at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters in San Diego April 2, 2024. The Navy’s chief petty officer rank was established 131 years ago on April 1, 1893. U.S. 3rd Fleet operates as a Maritime Operations Center preparing, providing and employing combat ready naval forces throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melanie Perez)

