    CPO Birthday Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    CPO Birthday Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Melanie Perez 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    SAN DIEGO (April 02, 2024) -- Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. Michael Boyle (left), Chief Fire Controlman Kalob Poen (center) and Command Master Chief Trenton Schmidt cut a cake during a celebration of the 131st birthday of the U.S. Navy chief petty officer at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters in San Diego April 2, 2024. The Navy’s chief petty officer rank was established 131 years ago on April 1, 1893. U.S. 3rd Fleet operates as a Maritime Operations Center preparing, providing and employing combat ready naval forces throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melanie Perez)

    This work, CPO Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SA Melanie Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

