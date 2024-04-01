Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Major Cory Peterson, civilian dentist from Children’s Dental Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, right, examines a child’s teeth with the assistance of Airman 1st Class Cassandra Knudsen, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, center, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, March 29, 2024. Children three years of age and under had knee-to-knee exams with the dentist, allowing a parent to hold them while their teeth were checked. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318389
    VIRIN: 240329-F-OL684-1069
    Resolution: 7722x5148
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dental Clinic
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    28th MDG

