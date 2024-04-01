Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

U.S. Air National Guard Major Cory Peterson, civilian dentist from Children’s Dental Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, right, examines a child’s teeth with the assistance of Airman 1st Class Cassandra Knudsen, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, center, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, March 29, 2024. Children three years of age and under had knee-to-knee exams with the dentist, allowing a parent to hold them while their teeth were checked. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

