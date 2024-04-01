Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra Knudsen, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, right, smiles at Leo Mascitelli, left, prior to his dental exam at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Leo was one of almost 70 children seen at the dental clinic during the 28th MDG Children’s Dental Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318388
    VIRIN: 240329-F-OL684-1066
    Resolution: 7451x4967
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dental Clinic
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    28th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT