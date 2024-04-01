U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cassandra Knudsen, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, right, smiles at Leo Mascitelli, left, prior to his dental exam at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Leo was one of almost 70 children seen at the dental clinic during the 28th MDG Children’s Dental Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8318388 VIRIN: 240329-F-OL684-1066 Resolution: 7451x4967 Size: 2.87 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.