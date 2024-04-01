Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Marissa Bohannon, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, left, hands a goodie bag to Evelyn Goode, center, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Each child received a bag with a small toothbrush, toothpaste, and other hygiene items after their dental exams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8318390
    VIRIN: 240329-F-OL684-1115
    Resolution: 6766x4511
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day
    Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dental Clinic
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    28th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT