Marissa Bohannon, 28th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, left, hands a goodie bag to Evelyn Goode, center, at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, March 29, 2024. Each child received a bag with a small toothbrush, toothpaste, and other hygiene items after their dental exams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8318390 VIRIN: 240329-F-OL684-1115 Resolution: 6766x4511 Size: 3.34 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth dental clinic holds 2nd annual Children's Dental Day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.