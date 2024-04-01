Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky March 26, 2024. Caines discovered his call to ministry in his college years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8318039
    VIRIN: 240329-A-OD006-9174
    Resolution: 5685x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony
    Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony
    Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony
    1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #nationalguard #KYNG #Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT