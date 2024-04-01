1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky March 26, 2024. Caines discovered his call to ministry in his college years.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8318039
|VIRIN:
|240329-A-OD006-9174
|Resolution:
|5685x4480
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
