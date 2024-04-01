1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky March 26, 2024. Caines discovered his call to ministry in his college years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:18 Photo ID: 8318039 VIRIN: 240329-A-OD006-9174 Resolution: 5685x4480 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Lawrence Caines swears in as a Chaplain Candidate [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.