Army Captain Mike Hartley is appointed as a Chaplain during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky March 26, 2024. Hartley was also promoted to the rank of Captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Destini Keene)

Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony