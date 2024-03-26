Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Destini Keene 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Army Captain Mike Hartley is appointed as a Chaplain during a ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Kentucky March 26, 2024. Hartley was also promoted to the rank of Captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Destini Keene)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8318038
    VIRIN: 240329-A-OD006-3711
    Resolution: 5275x3695
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly promoted CPT Mike Hartley was appointed into the Chaplain corps during a ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Destini Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #nationalguard #KYNG #Army #chaplaincorps #promotion

