U.S Coast Guard conducts SAR communication exercise with Japanese partners

The crew of the U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center a SAR communication exercise with the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) in Japan on Jan. 31, 2024, simulating scenarios involving distressed vessels near Guam and Japan, respectively. The exercise, spanning an hour, enabled both parties to assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement. These exercises fortified international SAR collaboration and enhanced JRSC Guam's preparedness to facilitate effective rescue operations across its 1.9 million square mile jurisdiction—the largest SAR responsibility zone of any U.S. Coast Guard sector. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8316999
|VIRIN:
|240131-G-G0020-4486
|Resolution:
|2048x1626
|Size:
|565.67 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Uniting Across Seas: JRSC Guam's efforts in Search and Rescue
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT