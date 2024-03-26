Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Coast Guard conducts SAR communication exercise with Japanese partners [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S Coast Guard conducts SAR communication exercise with Japanese partners

    GUAM

    01.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center a SAR communication exercise with the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) in Japan on Jan. 31, 2024, simulating scenarios involving distressed vessels near Guam and Japan, respectively. The exercise, spanning an hour, enabled both parties to assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement. These exercises fortified international SAR collaboration and enhanced JRSC Guam's preparedness to facilitate effective rescue operations across its 1.9 million square mile jurisdiction—the largest SAR responsibility zone of any U.S. Coast Guard sector. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 01:49
    Photo ID: 8316999
    VIRIN: 240131-G-G0020-4486
    Resolution: 2048x1626
    Size: 565.67 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Guam
    RCC
    JRSC

