U.S Coast Guard conducts SAR communication exercise with Japanese partners

Lt. j.g. Deborah King and Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Vandenbosch stand for a photo following the successful completion of a Joint Rescue Sub-Center a SAR communication exercise with the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) in Japan on Jan. 31, 2024, simulating scenarios involving distressed vessels. The exercise, spanning an hour, enabled both parties to assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement. These exercises fortified international SAR collaboration and enhanced JRSC Guam's preparedness to facilitate effective rescue operations across its 1.9 million square mile jurisdiction—the largest SAR responsibility zone of any U.S. Coast Guard sector. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

