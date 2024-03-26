U.S Coast Guard conducts SAR communication exercise with Vietnamese partners

The crew of the U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center a SAR communication exercise with the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC) in Vietnam in July 2023, simulating scenarios involving distressed vessels near Guam and Vietnam, respectively. The exercise, spanning an hour, enabled both parties to assess their strengths and identify areas for improvement. These exercises fortified international SAR collaboration and enhanced JRSC Guam's preparedness to facilitate effective rescue operations across its 1.9 million square mile jurisdiction—the largest SAR responsibility zone of any U.S. Coast Guard sector. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

