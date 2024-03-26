Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Resolute Response to base defense [Image 5 of 7]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Medina Castillo, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, restrains an individual during exercise Resolute Response on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2024. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Medina is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    This work, A Resolute Response to base defense [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PMO
    Marine Corps
    Futenma
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

