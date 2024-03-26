A Resolute Response to base defense

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Medina Castillo, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, restrains an individual during exercise Resolute Response on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2024. Resolute Response is a two-week training exercise to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Medina is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

Date Taken: 03.29.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP